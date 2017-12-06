Police Release Moses Motoni On Bail

The Police have granted bail to a human rights defender and a project tracking official at BudgIT Nigeria, Moses Motoni.

A group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had earlier sent an urgent appeal to the UN in a statement on Wednesday drawing attention to Motoni’s arrest.

The Police in reaction released a statement on its official Facebook page on Wednesday saying Mr Motoni is alive and was not arrested by SARS.

“Moses Motoni is alive, healthy and in good condition. He was not arrested by SARS Operatives but by a Police Team based on the case of inciting public disturbance reported against him. He’s being granted bail.

“Mr Moses Motoni was not arrested by SARS Operatives but by a Police Team on the case of Inciting Public Disturbance reported against him which occurred on the 1st and 2nd of December, 2017 at Gbako, Tandzun and Bida Villages on Federal Constituency Project.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood said the matter is under investigation as Mr Moses is been released on bail.

Subsequently, Moses has been asked to reach out to his office and relative to come take him on bail.