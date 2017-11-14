FRSC Commissions Special Marshals To Reduce Road Accidents

As part of efforts to reduce road accidents during the ember months, the Federal Road Safety Corp on Tuesday commissioned more 150 volunteers popularly known as special marshals.

Some illustrious sons and daughters of Ekiti state including legal luminary, Mr Afe Babalola and the Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Mr Samuel Oyebandele state were among the inductees.

Corp Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi praised the contributions of the special marshal to safety operations on Nigerian roads. He assured members of the public that special marshal will not relent in its efforts to return sanity to Nigerian roads.

“Induction of the Special Marshal would really help us in Nigeria to reduce the accident rate and workload on the FRSC in EKITI and Nigeria at large, we should also encourage more individuals who are willing to serve the nation,” he said through his National Coordinator, Mr Stephen Kwange.

In her remarks, the state coordinator of Special Marshal, Mrs Folake Adebayo charged the newly commissioned to ensure that road offenders are dealt with, in accordance with the law.

She said, “I want to use this opportunity to urge all inductees to please attend to any issues relating to road accident and road offenders very seriously and ensure there are brought to book.”