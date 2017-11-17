We Are Doing Our Best To Rescue Remaining Chibok Girls – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the government is working day and night to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and other captives in the hands of Boko Haram.

Buhari made the promise on Thursday, November 16, at the book presentation entitled: ‘Making Steady, Sustainable Progressive for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity: A mid-term scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.’

“During the year it was my great pleasure to secure the release of 102 Chibok school girls. We are doing our best quietly and effectively as possible to get the rest released.

“We are working day and night with our international partners to release the remaining girls as soon as possible, as well as women and children still in captivity,” Buhari said.

It will be recalled that parents of the schoolgirls, abducted since April 2014, recently expressed sadness over Buhari’s “silence” on the fate of their daughters.

The President also said he is committed to improve security, fight corruption and restructure the economy.

“On the current issues on herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnapping and armed robberies within the confines of our limited resources, we are giving top priority to security,” he said.

The president also said that Nigeria is now a respected nation internationally and a good number of world leaders are expressing the desire to visit Nigeria.

“Internationally, Nigeria is now a respected nation. I can’t keep up with invitations to visit other countries much less for other countries leaders that want to visit us.

“A number of world leaders are expressing the desire to visit Nigeria virtually on monthly basis.”