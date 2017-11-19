LIVE UPDATES: Official Results For #AnambraDecides

Twenty-Four hours after the people of Anambra went to the polls to elect who will govern the state for the next four years, the process of announcing results is on.

Saturday’s election had started on a slow note with delays in the arrival of electoral materials being the biggest setback at the start of the exercise.

It was a development that was condemned by some of the 37 candidates that are in the governorship race.

Stay with us for updates on the results from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s situation room in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

This is what the collation centre looks like this morning with party agents, journalists and others waiting for the commencement of the final collation of results.

9:10 am: The REC and other INEC officials are seated, the final collation of results is about to start.

Any moment from now, the results from the LGs will be announced by the returning officers.

