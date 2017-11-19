LIVE UPDATES: Official Results For #AnambraDecides

Updated November 19, 2017

Twenty-Four hours after the people of Anambra went to the polls to elect who will govern the state for the next four years, the process of announcing results is on.

Saturday’s election had started on a slow note with delays in the arrival of electoral materials being the biggest setback at the start of the exercise.

It was a development that was condemned by some of the 37 candidates that are in the governorship race.

You can catch up on the live updates from yesterday here and if you want a recap of stories about the election, click here.

Stay with us for updates on the results from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s situation room in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

___________________________________________________________________________________

This is what the collation centre looks like this morning with party agents, journalists and others waiting for the commencement of the final collation of results.

____________________________________________________________________________________

9:10 am: The REC and other INEC officials are seated, the final collation of results is about to start.

Any moment from now, the results from the LGs will be announced by the returning officers.
____________________________________________________________________________________

 


