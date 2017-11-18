LIVE UPDATES: Anambra Governorship Election

The campaigns are over. Election day is here. Today, the people of Anambra State will choose who will govern the state for the next four years. And they have a big task on their hands.

Thirty-seven candidates are contesting in the election, including incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

With the All Progressives Congress trying to get a better hold on the South East, the Peoples Democratic Party testing its preparations ahead of the 2019 general elections and other parties trying to displace the major players, much is at stake.

Stay with Channels for live updates from the light of the nation.

7: 12 am: It has been a quiet start to the day with roads deserted in Awka, the state capital, as of 7 am, in line with the restriction of vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, residents living around the Eke Awka roundabout, in Awka woke up to see the scene of an accident. A container fell off a truck and crushed a tricycle.

Eyewitnesses said no one was hurt in the accident which occurred around 10 pm on Friday.

Electoral materials started arriving at several wards and polling units after 7am.

7:35 am: Electoral materials arrive at Agulu Village Square Ward IV.

8:00 am: INEC Adhoc staff and electoral material have yet to arrive at Ward II Amatutu village in Anambra central.

8: 20 am: The usually busy Bridge Head axis of Onitsha is deserted.

On Friday, the Police announced the closure of the Niger Bridge for the election.

9:30 am: Accreditation and voting is now ongoing in many polling units across the state.

9:49 am: Accreditation and voting going on smoothly in most polling units in Anambra Central except for a few polling units where voting materials arrived late.

9:57 am: Man Arrested For Trying To Buy Votes

Officials of the Department of State Services have arrested a man for trying to buy votes in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

10: 10 am: UPP goverorship candidate, Osita Chidoka has been accredited.