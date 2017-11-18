AnambraDecides: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward Five Hours Late

The long wait for electoral materials at the polling unit in Igwebuike Civic Centre in Umuchu Ward 1 in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, where the candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, is meant to vote has ended.

Independent National Electoral Official arrived at the unit with electoral materials at around 1:20 pm, more than five hours after the governorship election was supposed to have started.

Mr Ezeemo, who has been at the polling unit since 10 am, condemned the delay, describing it as a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise his supporters.

Around 10:18 am he called on INEC to extend voting in the ward as a result of the delay in the arrival of materials.

At the time, he was upbeat about his chances in the polls, insisting that regardless of the delay, he would come out victorious.