At Least Three Policemen Feared Dead After Clash With Herdsmen

At least three policemen are feared killed in Bolon in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, North East Nigeria.

The incident occurred after a clash between suspected herdsmen and the security personnel sent to keep the peace in the area following recent clashes between the herdsmen and farmers.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had dispatched a team of policemen to the area after the initial violence.

The suspected herdsmen were said to be planning a reprisal on the communities in Numan LGA before Friday’s clash with the security operatives.

