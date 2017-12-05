World Cup: Peterside Urges NFF To Camp Eagles In South Africa

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has advised the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to camp the 3-time African champions Eagles in South Africa in preparation for 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Speaking on Channels Television Sports Programme on Tuesday the former media officer of the Eagles said the weather in Russia is unpredictable, which he believes opening Eagles camp in South Africa will prepare the players for the cold.

Peterside said, “You cannot setup a camp in Europe because you are playing in Europe. In Russia, the weather will be between 12°celcius and 21°celcius that’s very cold.

“So the only country that would qualify for them (Eagles) to prepare that time will be for them to camp in South Africa because is going to be winter at that time.”

Nigeria will play its opening match against Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium, the city’s temperature in June average maximum is 21°c with a minimum of 11°celcius.