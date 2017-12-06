UPDATED: FEC Approves Establishment Of Six New Private Universities

The Federal Executive Council has approved the establishment of six new private Universities in Nigeria.

This is part of steps taken to enable National Universities Commission (NUC) ensure maximum supervision in order to maintain required standards.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu at the end of the meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He listed the newly-approved private universities to include Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State; Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia; Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan; Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt; Atiba University, Oyo State; and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences, Lagos.

The FEC also gave the Minister of Petroleum matching order to end fuel crisis by the end of this week.

Minister of information during the meeting insists that the government does not intend to increase pump price of petrol.