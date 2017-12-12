Three Killed, Seven Injured In Maiduguri IDP Camp Suicide Attack

No fewer than three people were killed while seven others sustained injuries following a suicide attack on Monday at an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Pulka, Borno State.

Pulka is a town in Gwoza local government of Borno state 135 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

According to sources at the camp, the suicide bomber came to the entrance of the camp at about 11:00 a.m. on Monday morning and blew herself up leading to the death of three persons injuring seven others.

Pulka was liberated from the hands Boko Haram insurgents by the military in early 2016 after been held for close to two years.

Thousands of refugees taking refuge in Cameroun republic have been returning to the town owing to its liberation.

Monday’s suicide attack was the first in an IDP camp in the area since its liberation.

Security officials are yet to provide details of the attack or provide an official statement on the incidence.