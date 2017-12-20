Court Remands Petrol Tanker Driver Over Alleged Theft

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife has remanded one tanker driver, Seun Oladipupo, for allegedly stealing 33,000 litres of petrol.

Oladipupo, 33, is facing three counts of conspiracy, stealing and setting a trailer tanker ablaze, to which he pleaded not guilty.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode refused to grant bail to the accused on the ground that the amount on the charge was enormous.

He, however, asked the defence counsel Samuel Obi to file a written application for the bail of the accused.

The magistrate further ordered the remand of the accused in a lawful custody pending the consideration of his bail.

Earlier, the prosecutor, on Sergeant Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence in October 2017 along the Ibadan Road in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Osanyintuyi said Oladipupo conspired with one other person who is said to be at large to steal 33,000 litres of petrol valued at more than N4.7 million which belongs to one Popoola Ogundoyin.

He added that the accused set ablaze one trailer tanker with registration number Ondo GKB 148 SA, also valued at N15million and owned by Ogundoyin.

According to him, the offences contravene sections 383, 390 (9, 443 and 516) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The case has been adjourned until January 18, 2018.