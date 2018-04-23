Troops Discover Boko Haram Training Camp, Kill One Insurgent

The Nigerian Army has discovered a Boko Haram training camp in Afa general area of Benisheikh in Borno State.

The training camp according to a statement signed by Deputy Director Public Relations of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, is a base where instructional training was provided for the insurgents.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at a Forward Operational Base in Benisheikh have uncovered a Boko Haram training camp where instructional training was provided to its foot soldiers.

“Troops uncovered the Camp located in a hideout in Afa general area on Sunday morning at about 9.30 a.m., following a tip-off that insurgents were being trained in the hideout.

“Armed with the information, troops immediately mobilised to the area where they conducted a cordon and search operation,” the statement read in part.

After the discovery of the training base, the troops engaged the Boko Haram insurgents in a crossfire with one of them killed. The insurgents later withdrew from the camp.

“In the shootout that ensued, troops killed one of the insurgents and recovered one Dane gun. Troops also rescued one Mallam Abba, who was held hostage in the camp by the insurgents.”

The entire training camp has since been destroyed by the troops.