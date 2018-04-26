Boko Haram Insurgency: MNJTF Loses 22 Soldiers

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says it has lost 22 soldiers in the course of its operation.

Force Commander of MNJTF, Major General Lucky Irabor, disclosed this on Wednesday in Chad while briefing reporters and strategic partners on the ongoing offensive operations in the Lake Chad Basin.

According to him, the troops were killed in action while 75 others were wounded.

He added that a Scorpion tank and truck each were damaged by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Major General Irabor explained that the high casualty ratio of his troops was due to the indirect fire and vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack by the insurgents.

He noted that while steps have been taken to forestall a reoccurrence, 50 per cent of injured the troops have already been treated and discharged.

The Force Commander, however, informed the gathering that the current operation which was flagged off on April 5, 2018, was already yielding substantial operational dividends as a result of the human and equipment casualties inflicted on the terrorists

They included 59 insurgents killed in action, five terrorists captured, three suicide bombers killed, the destruction of the Vehicle Borne IED, and the capture of one each of 81 and 82mm mortars and bombs.

Other feats recorded are the capture of one 122mm Artillery gun and its prime mover, as well as the destruction of six gun trucks, fuel dump, food stores, and communication platform. Gashigar, Arege and Metele were also cleared of terrorists while several motorcycles were destroyed.

Major General Irabor observed that the Boko Haram terrorism, like other similar conflicts, creates complex emergencies which attract humanitarian, military and other interventions.

He added that for such interventions to succeed, it was imperative for responsible actors to share and disseminate information.

The MNJTF boss explained that this was the rationale for the Force’s effort in providing information about its activities on a regular basis.

He noted that the mandate of the MNJTF among other responsibilities, empowers it to “Create a safe and secure environment in the areas affected by the activities of Boko Haram terrorists and other terrorist groups, in order to significantly reduce violence and other abuses, including sexual and gender-based violence, in full compliance with international law”.

Irabor disclosed that the ongoing operation was in the spirit of the mandate and that Operation Anmi Fakat was to consolidate on the gains of Operation Ruwan Kada which was conducted between January and June 2017.

As the operation continues, he assured the audience and people in the Lake Chad Basin Commission countries of the determination of the MNJTF, in conjunction with national forces to deal decisively with Boko Haram insurgency.

The Force Commander also thanked strategic and international partners, troops contributing countries, and other stakeholders for the support and encouragement so far given to the MNJTF.