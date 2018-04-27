APC Announces New Dates For Congresses, National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced new dates for the conduct of elections at the different levels of the party’s leadership.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ward congresses would now hold on May 5, local government congresses would hold on May 12, while the state congresses will hold on May 19, 2018.

As for the national convention, the party only said that it would hold in June and that the exact day for ti would be announced later.

Channels Television gathered that the dates were changed primarily because of the Muslim fasting season, the Ramadan.

Should the party hold its national convention in June, it will be the first in three years, against its own constitution which stipulates at least one in two years.

The party had initially, on April 18, announced that it would hold its National Convention on May 14.

Ward congresses were initially scheduled to hold on May 2, local government area congresses on May 5, and state congresses on May 9.

The ruling party found itself faced with a leadership controversy in February after its National Executive Committee decided to extend the tenure of its NWC by a year effective June 2018.

That decision turned out to be unpopular and President Muhammadu Buhari rejected it a month later, warning that it was against the APC constitution as well as Nigeria’s Constitution.

It was after the President’s warning that the party fixed dates for the congresses and national convention.