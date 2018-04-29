Police Parade Suspected Child Traffickers In Abia

The Abia State Police have paraded some suspects involved in the buying and selling of babies in the state.

One of the suspects is a woman identified as “Nma” who had bought and sold thousands of children over the years without being prosecuted.

She was arrested while conniving with a couple to sell their two days old baby girl for N300,000.

According to her, the couple needed help and money to feed their family and transacted the business of selling their child on their own except for using her outfit to sign the affidavit.

The Commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogbizi, while parading the suspects said that the traffickers seem not to be deterred as they always manage to wriggle their way out of the offence even when handed over to NAPTIP(National Agency for Prohibition Of Trafficking In Persons).

The command also called on all other relevant authorities to wade into the issues.