Updated May 3, 2018
Salzburg Force Extra Time In Europa Semi-Final With Marseille
Salzburg’s Xaver Schlager shoots before his team’s second goal during the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match between FC Salzburg and Olympique de Marseille (OM) on May 3, 2018 in Salzburg, Austria. DANIEL KRUG / APA / AFP

 

Austrian side Salzburg sent their Europa League semi-final with Marseille to extra time on Thursday with a 2-0 second-leg victory after 90 minutes.

Trailing 2-0 after the first leg in France last week, Salzburg kept things tight in the first period before a rousing second-half performance.

Amadou Haidara halved the aggregate deficit with an excellent individual goal in the 53rd minute, and Marseille full-back Bouna Sarr put through his own net.

Rudi Garcia’s visitors, bidding to become the first French side to reach a European final since 2004, survived some late scares to force a further half-hour.

The winner will face Atletico Madrid in the final in Lyon on May 16.

