Buhari Visits Katsina Ahead Of APC Ward Congress

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, visited Daura, his hometown in Katsina state.

While in the state, he is expected to take part in the ward congress of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The congress will hold on Saturday, May 5, 2018, across states of the federation except for Ekiti.

The President’s visit comes shortly after he returned from the U.S where he met with President Donald Trump.

Some of the issues discussed during the meeting included the nation’s security challenges and he blamed the killings in some parts of Nigeria by suspected herdsmen on armed men from Libya.

President Trump, however, commended the efforts of the Nigerian Government so far in its fight against the insecurity challenges.