Adamawa, Oyo APC Postpone Ward Congress Over Violence

Channels Television  
Updated May 5, 2018

Ekiti APC Governorship Primaries: Aspirants Insist Poll Must Be Credible

 

The All Progress Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has postponed their ward congress exercise to Sunday, May 6, 2018.

The chairman of the Congress says the postponement will provide equal opportunities for all members of the party interested in picking nomination forms to do so and return to their wards.

The postponement came after the Congress degenerated into a chaotic session when a group with some top members of the party were denied nomination forms.

Members were asked to provide evidence of payment for each person within the group as no form will be sold in bulk.

The development almost turned the secretariat to a rowdy session.

Also in Oyo State, the APC has postponed its ward congress to Sunday after a violence that disrupted the secretariat before the commencement of the exercise.



More on Politics

Rescue Nigeria With Your PVCs, PDP Tells Osun People

PDP Faithful Storm Osun State For Zonal Rally, Strategise Ahead Of 2019

2019 Elections: I’m Not In Politics To Amass Wealth – Buhari

Violence Disrupts APC Ward Congress In Oyo, Imo

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV