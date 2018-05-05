Adamawa, Oyo APC Postpone Ward Congress Over Violence

The All Progress Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has postponed their ward congress exercise to Sunday, May 6, 2018.

The chairman of the Congress says the postponement will provide equal opportunities for all members of the party interested in picking nomination forms to do so and return to their wards.

The postponement came after the Congress degenerated into a chaotic session when a group with some top members of the party were denied nomination forms.

Members were asked to provide evidence of payment for each person within the group as no form will be sold in bulk.

The development almost turned the secretariat to a rowdy session.

Also in Oyo State, the APC has postponed its ward congress to Sunday after a violence that disrupted the secretariat before the commencement of the exercise.