Police Confirm Five Killed After Adamawa Village Attack

The police have confirmed the death of five persons after gunmen attacked in Waduku village in Adamawa State, north-east Nigeria.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Othman Abubakar, confirmed the figure to Channels Television during an interview on Friday in Yola, the state capital.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had invaded Waduku in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Thursday night, destroying properties belonging to residents in the village.

Some residents disclosed that there had been rumours of an impending attack on the community, a situation that led to the beef up of security in the area.

While the attack took place nevertheless, the Police Public Relations Officer said the people of the village were not taken unawares by the incident.

He said the villager repelled the attack, leading to the death of three persons on the side of the assailants and two Waduku residents.

Othman, however, noted that security personnel have been drafted to the area and normalcy has since been restored in the village.

He condoled with the people of the community over the incident and appealed to the youths to continue to cooperate with the security agencies.

In another interview, Chairman of Lamurde LGA, Mr Vrati Nzonzo, also confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

Nzonzo, who described the attack as unfortunate, lament the occurrence of the incident despite efforts to prevent it.

He said the rampaging assailants stormed Waduku village in large numbers and went berserk, shooting sporadically and setting houses ablaze.