LIVE UPDATES: Kwara, Osun Boys Battle To Win Channels International Kids Cup

Welcome to our live updates on the final lap of the Channels International Kids Cup 2018.

The 10th edition of the competition is taking place on May 27, at the Campus Square in Lagos, where LGEA Central Primary School from Kwara and Baptist Primary from Osun state are battling for the grand prize.

Also, last year’s bronze medalist, X-Planter will take on the kids from Ekiti state in the 3rd place match, just before the main game begins.

As part of the line up of activities, singer, Ice K who was a member of the now-defunct group, Artquake, is expected to perform.

On Saturday, the participants and guests were thrilled by the performance of top female DJ, DJ cuppy.

Earlier on in the week, former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo, paid a surprise visit to the participating teams.

Also, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, paid the players a visit while they were out on the field.

Mr Dalung, who was on an official assignment in Lagos, made the stop at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Thursday to cheer up the teams participating in the tournament.

1:45 PM: 3rd place match between X-Planter Private school and Emmanuel Anglican Primary School commences.

2:00 PM: Emmanuel Anglican Primary School scores one goal to win 3rd place.

2:00 PM: Singing of the National anthem ongoing in preparation for match between Kwara and Osun.