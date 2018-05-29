2019: Buhari Asks Nigerians To Work Towards Credible, Violence-Free Elections

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated May 29, 2018
2019: Buhari Asks Nigerians To Work Towards Credible, Violence-Free Elections
File photo

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to all Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its resolve to ensure the 2019 elections are peaceful.

The President made the appeal in his address to the nation on Tuesday in Abuja, on the occasion of the Democracy Day.

As activities continue to build up in various political parties nine months away from the polls, President Buhari urged the people to shun all acts of violence.

He said, “The upcoming months will usher us into another season of general elections.

“Let me use this opportunity to urge us all to conduct ourselves, our wards and our constituencies with the utmost sense of fairness, justice and peaceful co-existence such that we will have not only hitch-free elections but also a credible and violence-free process.”

More to follow…



