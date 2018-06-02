Super Eagles’ Friendly Against England In Pictures

Nigeria’s Super Eagles lost 2-1 to England in an international World Cup friendly match played at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Gary Cahill scored the opener for the English side just seven minutes after the game started while Harry Kane extended the lead after 32 minutes.

Gernot Rohr’s men, however, got a consolation thanks to Alex Iwobi less than five minutes after the restart.

Nigeria’s next friendly is against Czech Republic on Wednesday in Vienna.

The photos below capture exciting moments of the match;