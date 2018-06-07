Senate Asks INEC To Announce June 12, 1993 Election Results

The Senate has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the results of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The lawmakers made the demand on Thursday during plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The request comes one day after President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 to replace May 29 as Democracy Day, in honour of late MKO Abiola – the presumed winner of the election.

President Buhari had explained that June 12 was more symbolic than May 29 and also conferred a posthumous GCFR title on the late businessman.

Reacting to the declaration today, Senator Lanre Tejuoso told his colleagues that the development was commendable.

He added that it shows the spirit of reconciliation and stressed the need for the Executive and Legislative to reconcile their grievances, in the face of the recent faceoff between both arms of government.

Also speaking, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, informed the lawmakers that the constitution needs to be amended if June 12 is to be declared as Democracy Day.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on his part, drew the attention of the Senate to the contributions and sacrifices of MKO Abiola to Nigeria’s democracy.

He, however, said the nation has yet to give the late businessman and his family the recognition they deserve, stressing that they have been long overdue.

The Senate consequently resolved to support the declaration of June 12 as a public holiday, although the implementation was not accurate.

They also asked the Federal Government to pay the entitlements due to Abiola’s family as president, and that of Professor Baba Gana Kingibe, his then running mate as vice president.

The lawmakers noted that while June 12 is a public holiday, May 29 should remain the day for the inauguration of newly elected officers – president and all government officials.