Police Release List Of Successful Candidates For Recruitment
The Nigeria Police Force has released the list of candidates selected after concluding its recruitment exercise.
Abayomi Shogunle, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Head of Police Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit, revealed this on Friday via his Twitter handle.
According to the Police Service Commission (PSC) website, the successful candidates were selected from all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.
The police directed the candidates to check their names at their various State Police Command Headquarters for the institutions where they are to be trained.
Police Recruitment: IGP Warns Personnel Against Misconduct
They also announced that training would begin on June 8, 2018, while resumption would close on June 13, 2018, in all the training schools.
The Force noted that the failure of any candidate to report at the training schools June 13 would mean that such applicant has declined the offer.
