Updated June 11, 2018
FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays To Mark Eid-El-Fitr
File photo: Abdulrahman Dambazau

 

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 15 and Monday, June 18 as public holidays to celebrate the 2018 Eid-el-Fitr.

The Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd), announced this on Monday in a statement by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr M. Umar.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan.

Mr Dambazau also urged all Nigerians, irrespective of their religion, to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

He said the government wishes that the people are inspired by the virtues gained during the holy month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

The minister further encouraged the citizenry to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in taking the nation to greater heights.

He wished all Nigerians a happy, peaceful and rewarding Id-el Fitr celebration.



