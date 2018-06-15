Malnutrition Rate Has Dropped To 23.6% Among Child IDPs, Says Benue Govt.

The Benue State Government has said that the rate of malnutrition among children in Internally Displaced Camps in the state has drastically reduced.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijoho and the Principal Special Assistant on Nutrition and Food Security, Dorcas Ukpe, said this at the flag off of the ‘one egg, one man’ campaign at the Gbajimba IDP camp on Thursday.

According to them, the campaign which was initiated to combat malnutrition and stunted growth among Internally Displaced Children, has so far yielded great results, with statistics showing that malnutrition has dropped from 39.8% to 23.6% since the commencement of the programme.

At the Gbajimba camp, the government presented various food items, including bags of rice, milk, and over 500 crates of eggs.

Professor Anthony Ijoho, who presented the items, also called on well-meaning Nigerians to extend a hand of help to the over 180,000 IDPs, out of which, 80, 000 are children.