Malnutrition Rate Has Dropped To 23.6% Among Child IDPs, Says Benue Govt.

Channels Television  
Updated June 15, 2018
UNICEF Launches $3.3bn Emergency Assistance Fund For IDP Children
File Photo

 

The Benue State Government has said that the rate of malnutrition among children in Internally Displaced Camps in the state has drastically reduced.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijoho and the Principal Special Assistant on Nutrition and Food Security, Dorcas Ukpe, said this at the flag off of the ‘one egg, one man’ campaign at the Gbajimba IDP camp on Thursday.

File Photo: Benue State Internally Displaced Persons’ Camps

According to them, the campaign which was initiated to combat malnutrition and stunted growth among Internally Displaced Children, has so far yielded great results, with statistics showing that malnutrition has dropped from 39.8% to 23.6% since the commencement of the programme.

Read Also: Children’s Day: Saraki Visits Benue IDP Camp

At the Gbajimba camp, the government presented various food items, including bags of rice, milk, and over 500 crates of eggs.

Professor Anthony Ijoho, who presented the items, also called on well-meaning Nigerians to extend a hand of help to the over 180,000 IDPs, out of which, 80, 000 are children.



More on Local

How Ex-President Jonathan Couldn’t Honour My Father Despite All Attempts – Kola Abiola

Eid-El-Fitr: Embracing Peace Pathway To A United Nigeria – Ambode

Skills Acquisition: FG Empowers Thousands Of Youths In Osun State

Achieving Our Goals Depends On Strong Ties With Other Nations – Buhari

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV