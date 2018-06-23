Obasanjo Visits Bode George Over Son’s Death

Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has visited his former ally and former National Deputy Chairman (South West) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, to condole with him over the death of his son, Dipo.

Obasanjo in the Saturday morning visit, led his aides and loyalists to the Ikoyi residence of George, where he urged the deceased father to take solace in God over the demise of his son.

Dipo George died last month, May 9, 2018.

“We cannot query God, but to only take solace in what He has done to you. If this does not happen, who knows what next that will happen. I have not been around but it was on my mind to come over and commiserate with you and the family. May God grant the depose eternal rest,” Obasanjo said.

In a release by Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, family members of George, who was a former military administrator of Ondo State, however, described Obasanjo’s visit as symbolic of an end to the political rift between the duo.

Bode George’s sister, Alhaja Majolagbe in her vote of thanks declared that the rift between the two was over with the visit.

