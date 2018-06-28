Nine People Confirmed Killed In Lagos Tanker Explosion

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At least nine people have so far been confirmed killed in the deadly tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge along the Berger axis of Lagos on Thursday evening.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed to Channels Television that rescue officials have been able to retrieve nine bodies from the scene of the fire.

Eyewitnesses, however, said the death toll might be higher as many people were trapped in their cars with rescue officials still working at the scene.

A fuel-laden tanker heading out of Lagos toward the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway had lost control, fallen over and exploded around 5 pm, with the blaze engulfing several cars.

As the fire spread, many drivers had to abandon their vehicles and flee as firefighters tried to battle the raging blaze.

Traffic was stopped on both sides of the road as emergency officials battled to put out the fire and attend to those affected.

Although the fire has been put out by the officials, the road remains closed with rescue officials still working on the scene.