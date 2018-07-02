BREAKING: Death Toll In Lagos Tanker Explosion Rises To 12

The death toll from the tanker explosion which occurred last week in Lagos has risen to 12.

The fuel-laden tanker exploded on Thursday along the Otedola Bridge axis of Berger in Lagos after its brake was said to have failed.

The State Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris told journalists on Monday that 10 bodies were recovered from the scene of the incident (as opposed to the nine initially reported).

The 10th body recovered was that of an infant, while two of the seven survivors later died in the hospital.

Idris added that others are responding to treatment.

The tragic explosion occurred when the tanker was heading out of Lagos towards the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, engulfing at least 50 vehicles. Many escaped abandoning their vehicles. Firefighters later came to the scene to battle the raging blaze.

Barely 24 hours after the incident, another crash occurred along the same bridge on Friday.

According to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), two vehicles, a commercial bus, and a Toyota Hiace colluded while driving inward Lagos.

The RRS said the incident was a result of reckless driving on the part of the commercial bus driver who was on high speed against the traffic.

“Reckless Danfo driver speeding on 1 way had a head-on collision with Toyota Hiace bus entering Lagos opposite scene of yesterday’s tanker fire,” the RRS tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, following the tragic incident, the Lagos State Government has announced a restriction of the movement of fuel tankers to designated trailer routes in the state.