NLC Protest: MTN Denies Non-Compliance With Labour Laws

A telecommunications mobile service provider, MTN has denied allegations that it does not comply with Nigeria labour laws.

The organisation in a statement signed on Monday by its Corporate Relations Executive, Tobechukwu Okigbo explained that the protest by NLC where NLC officials picketed their offices across the country was needless. They also alleged that some of their workers were injured during the protest.

“Today’s violence and the needless destruction of property is deeply saddening. As always our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our employees, some of whom were attacked by supposed NLC operatives and have sustained injuries.

“We do not prevent our employees from associating amongst themselves as they deem fit and owe our employees the obligation to ensure they are not compelled to join associations. MTN supports the freedom of association as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution,” the statement read in part.

MTN added that all workers have rights that should be protected and they will “work hard to not only ensure that this is done. We will continue to champion our peoples’ rights, whether they are part of a union or not and work hard to minimise disruptions in service to our customers.”