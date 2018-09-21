Ignore Saraki’s ‘Crude Speeches’, Presidency Tells Buhari’s Supporters

The Presidency has described Senate President Bukola Saraki as dangerous and someone who is capable of going to any length to protect his personal interests.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said this in a statement on Thursday, in reaction to what he described as ‘derogatory speeches’ by Saraki.

“Throughout his political career, Senator Saraki has shown that he is a very dangerous person who can go any length to promote his personal interests. The language of his campaign is such that cannot be used against a domestic help,” he said.

The Senate President, who is a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, had repeated his criticism of the Buhari administration when he visited Bayelsa State on Thursday.

According to Saraki, things have never been so bad in the country and there is the need to rescue it in 2019.

But the Presidency wondered why the Senate President is now making negative remarks about the President who he once respected and worked with in the build-up to the election and in the subsequent.

“Is he just knowing that the President lacked vision? This is someone that the Senator had worked with very closely for more than three years,” Shehu said.

“Amazingly, he never said all that he is now saying against him (the President). Rather, his word for and on the President were always respectful and reassuring. That’s the man he called “My Father”… What then changed, all of a sudden?

“Is he saying these blatantly false and crude things against the President because he is gunning for the same office? Could it be that he is targeting President Buhari because the party he just joined does not have any real issues to highlight?”.

The president’s aide, however, appealed to Buhari’s supporters to ignore the comments.

He said, “our appeal to our supporters is to ignore Saraki and any such politicians bent on lowering the quality of political discourse. Let them drown in their own waters”.