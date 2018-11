Police Intercept Kidnap Syndicate In Lagos

The Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, on Friday intercepted a kidnap syndicate at Agbowa, Ikorodu, leading to the arrest of one of the suspects, Austine Inuesokan Ebimiyenwei.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti.

Also according to the statement, one Festus Abama, died while the police exchanged fire with the criminals, while two others escaped with bullet wounds.

The police spokesperson, further explained that the operation was carried out based on the directive of the command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, after a kidnap case was reported to the command.

The statement read in part, “The Command had earlier on 13/11/2018 and 16/11/2018 received two separate reports from one Suleiman Eniola Ajumobi and one Veronica Ewuru ‘f ‘ about the kidnapping of their daughter and husband respectively.

“While Suleiman Eniola Ajumobi reported that his 7-year-old daughter was kidnapped from his house in his presence, Veronica Ewuru stated that her husband, one DSP Patrick Ewuru, a police officer attached to Force Headquarters annex, Obalende, was kidnapped from their house in the night when the victim came out to check on the Power Generating Set that suddenly stopped working.

“The kidnappers demanded for a ransom of twenty-five million Naira (N25,000,000) from Mr Suleiman and ten million Naira (N10,000,000 ) from the family of DSP Patrick Ewuru but later settled for five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) for both families.

“At this point, the CP directed operatives handling the matter to play along with the Kidnappers in the interest of the victims who were still in captivity.

“As soon as the release of the two victims was secured, the Kidnappers hideout at Agbowa was busted and the aforementioned Kidnapper was killed in the ensuing gun battle while Austine Inuesokan Ebimiyenwei surrendered.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and victims have identified both the deceased and Austine Inuesokan Ebimiyenwei as those who kidnapped them.

“Concerted effort is being made to arrest those on the run while the suspect already in police custody will be charged to court”.

The spokesperson, therefore, stated that the command hopes other criminals surrender before they get caught.

“It is the hope of CP Lagos that, criminals will take a look at the crime-busting record of the Command and see the futility of plying their trade in the state,” Oti said.