Atiku Was Invited For Peace Accord Signing, Says Kukah

A member of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Matthew Kukah, says former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was invited for the signing of a peace accord ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Kukah who is also the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese said this in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday in Abuja.

“I have here with me a copy of a letter which was sent to all political party chairmen announcing this event,” he explained during his appearance on Politics Today.

“This is a letter that was sent which was acknowledged in the office of Prince Uche Secondus, the Chairman of the PDP.”

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari and other presidential candidates in the coming elections signed an agreement at an event organised by NPC.

Some of the items on the accord include running an issue-based campaign, refraining from speeches that would incite violence, as well as support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free and fair process, among other issues.

However, Atiku and the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr Oby Ezekwesili, were among prominent candidates absent at the signing ceremony.

Bishop Kukah, who was specific about the absence of the PDP candidate, believes there might have been a communication problem and promises that the committee will take steps to address it.

He noted that on his way out of the venue of the event, he was also accosted by a gentleman who said his presidential candidate got to the event late due to a delay of his flight to the nation’s capital.

The NPC member, therefore, stated that presidential candidates were free to seek redress while the office of the committee remained open for those absent to append their signatures.

He said, “I think the most important thing is that we will try and do everything possible; these things happen.”

“I am happy that it was just a question of an administrative error on the part of their (PDP) secretariat.

“But the office of the peace committee will remain open for anybody else who either due to communication problems, didn’t actually get their letters of invitation,” he added.