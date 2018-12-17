Sex-For-Marks Scandal: Ex-OAU Lecturer, Professor Akindele Pleads Guilty

Channels Television  
Updated December 17, 2018
Alleged Bribery: Witness Testifies As Rickey Tarfa’s Trial Continues
File photo

 

The former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Richard Akindele, has changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’ of demanding for sex from his student, Monica Osagie.

Akindele is standing trial before a Federal High court in Osogbo, the Osun State capital for demanding sex in exchange for marks from Osagie, a postgraduate student of the institution.

He is also being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) on a four-count charge of corruptly asking for sexual benefits from Osagie in a bid to fraudulently upgrade her result in Research Method course which she supposedly failed in 2017.

READ ALSO: ICPC To Arraign OAU Professor Allegedly Involved In Sex-For-Marks Scandal

Professor Akindele who is being arraigned before Justice Maureen Onyetenu was ordered to be remanded in prison at the last adjournment till Monday, December 17.

According to the prosecutor, Adenekan Shogunle, all parties in the matter have reached a plea bargain and pleaded for a suspended sentence for the accused.



More on Crime Watch

Suspected Ritualists Abduct Two-Week-Old Baby In Ondo

Man Allegedly Kills His Four Children, Commits Suicide In Rivers

Troops Arrest Three Suspected Gunrunners, Recover Arms In Niger

Break Traffic Laws And Get Three Years Imprisonment, Lagos Warns Motorists

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV