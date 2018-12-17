Sex-For-Marks Scandal: Ex-OAU Lecturer, Professor Akindele Pleads Guilty

The former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Richard Akindele, has changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’ of demanding for sex from his student, Monica Osagie.

Akindele is standing trial before a Federal High court in Osogbo, the Osun State capital for demanding sex in exchange for marks from Osagie, a postgraduate student of the institution.

He is also being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) on a four-count charge of corruptly asking for sexual benefits from Osagie in a bid to fraudulently upgrade her result in Research Method course which she supposedly failed in 2017.

Professor Akindele who is being arraigned before Justice Maureen Onyetenu was ordered to be remanded in prison at the last adjournment till Monday, December 17.

According to the prosecutor, Adenekan Shogunle, all parties in the matter have reached a plea bargain and pleaded for a suspended sentence for the accused.