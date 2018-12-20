Nigeria Retains 44th Place In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will end the year as the 44th best playing nation in the world and fourth in Africa in the final FIFA world ranking for the year 2018.

The ranking’s latest edition shows an entirely unaltered position, having been impacted by just eight Grade ‘A’ matches in a quiet month for international football.

There were also no changes in the top four as Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco who were all ranked above Nigeria retained their spots.

Meanwhile, Belgium will begin 2019 at the top of the ranking, having preserved their single-point lead over France at the table’s summit and emerging ‘team of the year’.

Belgium have 1,727 points by FIFA’s calculations followed closely by France with 1,726 while Brazil are third with 1,676.

FIFA stated on its website that France, who were ranked No. 9 last Christmas, were the year’s “Best Mover” after a “stellar 2018…having gained more points (165) since December 2017 than any other nation.”

Brazil, Croatia, England, Portugal, Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark made top ten.