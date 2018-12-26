BREAKING: Police Arrest Two Principal Suspects Linked To Badeh’s Killing

Two principal suspects linked to the killing of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, have been arrested.

A police source disclosed this to Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to the source, the investigations carried out so far on the matter reveal that the two suspects were directly involved in the attack that led to the death of the former Defence Chief.

The source added that three suspects had earlier been apprehended, although the police could not confirm their direct involvement in the attack.

They were, however, said to have been instrumental in the arrest of the two principal suspects.

RELATED POSTS

Ex-Defence Chief, Alex Badeh, Killed

Badeh Was Provided With ‘Full Security Personnel’, Says Air Force

Nigeria Air Force Confirms Release Of Kidnapped Aide To Ex-CDS, Alex Badeh

The arrest came one week after the former Defence Chief was killed by gunmen who attacked him while he was returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

His death had triggered reactions from the Federal Government and its critics who called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the killing.

Consequently, some reports alleged that the deceased Air Chief Marshal was not provided with adequate security, a situation they said led to his death.

They also claimed that Badeh’s driver who was shot during the incident had died.

The Nigerian Air Force, however, condemned the reports in a statement in which it said the driver was alive.

It also faulted the claims that the former Defence Chief was not provided with adequate security, stressing that the reports were far from the truth.

“Air Chief Marshal Badeh has always been provided with the full complement of personal staff and security personnel commensurate with his status as a former Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), CDS and a 4-star general in the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the NAF stated.

Badeh served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff until his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff by former President Goodluck Jonathan in January 2014 and retired a year after.