Nigeria Air Force Confirms Release Of Kidnapped Aide To Ex-CDS, Alex Badeh

The Nigerian Airforce has confirmed the release of an aide to the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh who was gunned down by unknown gunmen.

Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while he was returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the aide was kidnapped by the gunmen during the attack.

According to him, the released aide is assisting the Force with an ongoing investigation into the incident with a view to bringing the perpetrator to book.

The Airforce spokesman promised that a full report of the incident will be released in due course.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to find the killers of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) describing his death as “very sad and unfortunate.”

In a statement signed on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, President Buhari also commiserated with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military, and the people and government of Adamawa State.

Similarly, the National Assembly has called for an investigation into the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Two separate motions were moved in the Senate and the House of Representatives on Thursday condemning the murder.

The lawmakers called on the Federal Government to immediately commence an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.