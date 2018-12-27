Gunmen Kill One, Kidnap Four In Kaduna

Gunmen have killed one person and kidnapped four others in Mangwaro Village, a border community between Niger and Kaduna states.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed this to Channels Television on Wednesday, saying the incident occurred in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the command’s spokesman, Abubakar Dan-Inna, the attacked took place on Tuesday night while the victims were travelling from Kaduna back to Niger State.

Earlier, some locals had told Channels Television that two persons were killed while 15 others were kidnapped by the gunmen.

But Dan-Inna debunked the claim, insisting that only a commercial motorcyclist was killed and four persons kidnapped.

The Niger State Commissioner for Information, Danjuma Sallau, who also confirmed the attack said no contact has been made by the kidnappers for ransom for the victims.

He assured the people that the state government would work with the Kaduna State government to ensure the abducted persons regain their freedom.

Sallau explained that a combined team of security operatives comprising the Nigerian Army, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as local vigilante officials has been drafted to the area to enforce peace.