Top 3 Most Significant Convictions Secured By EFCC In 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC said it secured a total of 312 convictions between January and December 24, 2018.

According to the anti-corruption agency, the record of convictions was a significant improvement from the 189 convictions recorded in 2017.

There were some high profile convictions recorded by the EFCC in 2018, the anti-graft body listed three of the biggest and here they are below.

Jolly Nyame

A former governor of Taraba State currently serving a 12-year jail term at the Kuje Prison, with a fine of N495 million.

Joshua Dariye

A serving Senator and a former governor of Plateau state who is also serving jail terms at Kuje Prison.

Joseph Nwobike

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria who has been stripped of the highly revered legal title. He was convicted for perverting the course of justice.

READ ALSO: PDP Accuses Buhari Of Shielding Corrupt Family Members

Dariye and Nyame, who were sentenced to 14 years in prison had approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the “guilty” verdict handed down on them by a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gudu presided over by Justice Adebukola Banjoko.

However, while upholding their convictions, the Appellate Court commuted Dariye’s jail term to 10 years, and that of Nyame to 12 years.

With the convictions, the EFCC, led by Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman, has remained consistent in its concerted efforts aimed at ensuring that the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system is changed for the better, and the perception that some persons are above the Law is altered.

The record of convictions cuts across the various offices of the EFCC with Lagos securing 85 convictions, Abuja with 53, followed by Kano with 36. Port Harcourt secured 33 convictions, Gombe recorded 28; Benin had 27; Enugu, 15; Maiduguri, 11; Ibadan, 10; Uyo, 8, and Kaduna, 6.