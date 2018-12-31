Tanker Fire Guts Filling Station In Rivers

A tanker discharging fuel at a filling station along Eneka Igwuruta Road in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has burst into flames.

The fire which started on Monday evening spread to other parts of the filling station causing many to move away to safer grounds.

Although no casualty has been recorded in the incident, it created panic in the area with many people in the vicinity making frantic calls to get the fire service.

Eyewitnesses said that an attendant was pumping petrol into a vehicle while the tanker was discharging its Product, before the fire outbreak, a move believed to be against the rules.

More to follow…