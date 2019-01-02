VIDEO: Dino Melaye Goes Spiritual As Police Insist On His Arrest

Senator Dino Melaye has resorted to prayers, even as the Nigerian police have insisted on arresting the lawmaker.

In a new video posted via social media, the statesman could be heard reciting verses of the bible, saying God will deliver him from his enemies, those who he claims have gathered with “Horses, chariots and guns”.

The Senator in the video which he tweeted on Wednesday, said, “The rulers of Nigeria have set themselves against the Lord and his anointed, but you know what, the Lord shall laugh at them in a sour displeasure”.

Below is the video which the lawmaker titled, ‘I Trust The Lord God Of Host’.

I trust the Lord God of host pic.twitter.com/IVZUqQ2bAg — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) January 2, 2019

The lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate is expected to turn himself over to the police this week, following the siege of his Abuja home by operatives of the Police Force.

The siege on Melaye’s residence has lasted for four days with no one certain abou the whereabouts of the Senator.

Though there have been claims that the lawmaker is in his Abuja residence, no one has seen the outspoken parliamentarian. He has only appeared in short clips posted on social media.

Police have vowed to remain at Senator Dino Melaye’s residence until he turns himself in.

In a statement on Sunday, three days into the siege by the police on the Abuja residence of the Senator, the force said he is wanted for a case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide committed on July 19, 2018.