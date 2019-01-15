Nigeria Honours Fallen Heroes On Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Nigerian leaders and Service Chiefs are currently at the arcade in Abuja to commemorate 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to review a presidential parade and participate in the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the event.

He is to be joined by the service chiefs, the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who are currently at the event, in wreath-laying to honour the fallen heroes.

Others present at the event include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammed Dan Ali; Inspector General Of Police, Ibrahim Idris; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen among others.

The Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a day set aside for sober reflections on the significance of the armed forces to the country.

Globally, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated on November 11 every year and it is known as the armistice day, commemorating the end of the first World War. But, with the formal end of the Nigerian Civil War following the surrender of the Biafran secessionists on January 15 1970, the date was changed to mark the restoration of Nigeria’s unity.