Late Air Chief Marshall, Alex Badeh Finally Buried In Abuja

Late Air Chief Marshall, Alex Badeh has finally been laid to rest.

Badeh’s corpse was buried at the military cemetery in Abuja, after a funeral service at the Pentecostal church, Air Force base in the state.

Present at the funeral was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha as well as the governors of the Plateau and Adamawa State, Simon Bako Lalong and Bindo Jibrilla.

Also in attendance is the Cheif of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, however, the chief of naval staff, the chief of air staff and the chief of army staff are represented.

In a homily titled “the lost axe head”, Group Captain Dogo Gani extolled the selfless qualities of the late Chief of Defence staff, noting his dedication to the service of his nation.

The final internment took place at the military cemetery Abuja, there, former colleagues and government officials paid tributes to the late Chief of defence staff.

The Defence Headquarters had earlier announced the date for the burial of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd).

Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

According to him, activities lined-up for the interment of the former defence chief will begin on Sunday with the Service of Songs scheduled to hold at the Nigerian Air Force Base Protestant Church in Abuja.

Brigadier General Agim also disclosed that this would be followed by a church service expected to hold at the same venue on Wednesday next week.

The former defence chief would be laid to rest later in the afternoon at the National Military Cemetery in the nation’s capital.

Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh was killed by gunmen who attacked his vehicle while he was returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road in December 2018.

He became the 18th Chief of Air Staff in October 2012 and was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in January 2014 until his retirement in July 2015.