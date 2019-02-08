NEMA Confirms Three Killed In Borno IDP Camp Fire

Three persons have been killed in a fire outbreak at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Monguno, Borno State.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed this in a statement on Friday by its Head of Media and Public Relations, Mr Sani Datti.

According to him, the incident occurred on Thursday at the IDP camp in the town which is located about 137 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

“The fire which, occurred in the camp that is located inside the local stadium in Monguno town, affected about 7,839 persons with a total of three lives lost,” said Datti.

He explained further, “The fire occurred at noon from one of the makeshift shelters where a woman was cooking and spread across the camp, destroying about 402 re-enforced/transitional shelters and 933 makeshift homes burnt.”

On behalf of the Federal Government, the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, sympathised with the government and the people of the state over the incident.

He also condoled with the displaced people and assured them that the agency was already working with other stakeholders to provide immediate relief assistance to those affected.