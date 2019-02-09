Three Killed As Fire Guts IDP Camp In Borno

Three persons have been killed in a fire outbreak that occurred at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Monguno, Borno State.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed this in a statement on Friday by its Head of Media and Public Relations, Mr Sani Datti.

According to him, the incident occurred on Thursday at the camp which houses nearly 8,000 IDPs.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, while sympathising with the victims said the fire started in a family cooking area in front of a shelter made of straw, bamboo and plastic sheeting, sweeping through the Stadium Camp.

RELATED

NEMA Confirms Three Killed In Borno IDP Camp Fire

UN Humanitarian Coordinator In Nigeria Sympathizes With Victims Of Fire Outbreak In Borno IDP Camp

See Photos Below