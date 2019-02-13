Court Sacks Margery Chiba-Okadigbo As Anambra North Senatorial Candidate

Channels Television  
Updated February 13, 2019

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has disqualified Margery Chuba-Okadigbo as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Anambra North Senatorial District.

At the hearing on Tuesday, the judge, Justice I. B. Gafai, thereafter, pronounced Mr Nelson Onubogu as the legitimate candidate.

Counsel to Onubogu, Barr. Tochukwu Nweke had argued that Okadigbo was wrongly nominated by the APC because she did not contest the election.

Nweke further argued that Onubogu who was the only aspirant at the primary election must be declared the candidate.

Consequently, all documents presented by Senator Okadigbo and the APC were rejected by the court.



