Shettima Mourns, Confirms Three Killed In Convoy Attack

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has confirmed that three people were killed during an attack on his convoy by Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy, Isa Gusau, the governor mourned the victims of the attack and sympathised with their families.

Gusau said the governor was expecting a full security briefing to get accurate information on the incident.

“Preliminary report on Wednesday confirmed the killing of three persons during the attack, which principally aimed to attract local and global media attention in order to sustain propaganda strategy and to instil fear in citizens and gallant troops,” the statement read in part.

Gusau also disclosed that the governor would meet with the families of those affected by the attack on Thursday.

He added that his principal would meet some security heads in the state to address the incident and to continue collaboration with all security agencies and volunteers committed to the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor’s aide said, “The unfortunate incident will not make the Governor have doubt in the capacity of the gallant and patriotic personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces who have dedicated their lives fighting for peace and the freedom of Borno people.

“The Governor has absolute confidence in the armed forces and given his access to raw updates, he is aware of the successes being recorded by the Armed Forces despite Tuesday’s and previous attacks by the insurgents. For one success recorded by the insurgents, the Armed Forces record dozens against them.

“He remains optimistic and urges citizens to be calm, prayerful and supportive of the Nigerian Armed Forces and volunteers through means that include (as they have been doing) the sharing of useful information”.

Gusau revealed that the incident occurred while Governor Shettima was on his way to Gamboru, in continuation of campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections fixed for Saturday.

According to him, the governor had left Maiduguri on Tuesday morning and stopped for campaigns in Mafa and Dikwa local government areas before heading to Gamboru where he passed the night and returned to Maiduguri on Wednesday.

The governor’s aide added that Shettima had travelled to Damasak on Monday, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area in northern Borno.

“Before then, he had previously held campaigns in most parts of northern Borno including Monguno where he spent the night,” he said.

“He had also been to all the nine local government areas of southern Borno including Chibok, Gwoza, Askira-Uba and Biu where he spent days.”

Gusau added, “The Governor extends his deepest gratitude to friends, associates and other well-meaning Nigerians that have shown concern over the incident.”