Army Kills Two Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

The Nigerian Army has killed two Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa on Sunday.

According to Isa, the terrorists were killed during an operation along the Jebbra – Firgi Banki axis of the state around 7:21 pm on Saturday.

“The terrorists in a crafty move bypassed own troops through another route but were however noticed by the ever vigilant and dogged troops who followed in a hot pursuit with firepower on target thereby inflicting heavy casualties on the runaway terrorists, scampered for their lives in disarray.

“During the operation, troops neutralised 2 BHTs and an unconfirmed number of terrorists fled with gunshot wounds,” the statement read in part.

Two motorcycles, seven bicycles, charms and hard drugs were recovered from the operation.

According to the Army, a search operation was conducted in the general area in the early hours of Sunday.