Ortom Condoles With APC Over Benue LG Chairman’s Death

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, commiserates with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the murder of its chairman in Ohimini Local Government Area, Mr Boniface Okloho.

The governor condoled with the party in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, on Monday.

He condemned the killing and urged the security agencies to ensure that those responsible were apprehended for prosecution.

READ ALSO: APC LGA Chairman Killed In Benue

Governor Ortom described the murder as barbaric, anti-democratic and, an act capable of derailing the electoral process in the area.

He said violence in any form has no place in a democracy, and that those who take the lives of others on account of politics were the real enemies of the state.

The governor also sympathised with the Okloho family, the people of Ohimini, as well as the leadership and members of the party in the state.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.