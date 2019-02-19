No Third Parties Are Involved In Configuration Of Card Readers – INEC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says no third parties are involved in the configuration of card readers.

The INEC Chairman, said this on Tuesday while responding to questions during a press briefing in Abuja.

He said, “I want to assure the person who asked the question and assure the nation that no third parties are involved in the configuration of smart card readers of the Commission.

“The dispatching, white-listing, installation, upgrading of software, configuration of smart card readers are done entirely by the officials of the Commission.

“So there is no way any vendor outside can be involved in the configuration of our smart card readers.

“So it is not true that anybody is involved in the configuration of the smart card readers in any way.

“This is entirely done by the Commission’s IT under the supervision at state level of HODs ICT or some official from headquarters of the Commission so there is no way any vendor can partake in the configuration of smart card readers”.

Speaking further, the INEC boss noted that the Commission as of Monday, had achieved 95 per cent configuration of the 180,000 smartcard readers and the process would be completed by Wednesday.

Professor Yabuku again offered his regrets over the postponement of the elections, saying the Commission is working hard to ensure that the rescheduled elections hold and are free and fair.

He said INEC takes full responsibility and acknowledges the inconveniences and cost of the shift in dates.

Furthermore, he thanked Nigerians and all election stakeholders for their understanding, despite the difficulties occasioned by the change.